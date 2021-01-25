Jan. 12: A son, Bennett Jacob Thompson, to Tina Herrera of Cameron and Daniel Thompson of Chetek.

Jan. 18: A daughter, Lyndis Penelope, to Ashley and Jeremy Tiegs of Rice Lake.

Jan. 21: A daughter, Kinsley Jean, to Krista and Grant Zalusky of Rice Lake.

