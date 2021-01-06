Dec. 27: A son, Finnley James, to Bailey and Seth Picknell of Prairie Farm.
Dec. 28: A daughter, Alyx Harper, to Hollyann and James West III of Ladysmith.
Dec. 30: A daughter, Olivia Kathleen Shelby, to Holly Graber and London Shelby of Cushing. A daughter, Layne Elizabeth, to Lakan and John Rischette of Cumberland.
Jan. 2: A daughter, Indira Diana, to Jennifer and Jesse Lehto of Chetek. A son, Koist Andrew Santos, to Ronalene and Christ Immanuel Rasco of Cumberland.
