Nature's Edge named 'Top-Rated Nonprofit'

Nature’s Edge Therapy Center has been named a “2020 Top-Rated Nonprofit” by GreatNonprofits, the leading provider of user reviews of charities and nonprofits. The center provides Speech and Occupational Therapy in Rice Lake,I resulting in life changing skill sets using horses, animals and nature.
“We are honored to be named a 2020 Top-Rated Nonprofit,” said Becky Payne, director and speech pathologist. The award is based on the rating and number of reviews that the center received from volunteers, donors and aid recipients.
“Nature’s Edge Therapy Center” is a great example of a nonprofit making a real difference in their community,” said Perla Ni, CEO of GreatNonprofits, “Their award is well-deserved recognition not only of their work, but the tremendous support they receive, as shown by the many outstanding reviews they have received from people who have direct experience working with Nature’s Edge Therapy Center.”
GreatNonprofits is the leading website where people share stories about their personal experiences on more than 1.6 million charities and nonprofits. The GreatNonprofits Top-Rated Awards are the only awards for nonprofits determined by those who have direct experience with the charities – as donors, volunteers and recipients of aid.
The complete list of 2020 Top Rated Nonprofits can be found at: https://greatnonprofits.org/awards/browse/Campaign:Year2020/Issue:All/Page:1
Nature’s Edge Therapy Center providing intensive rehabilitation to patients incorporating a 65 acre ranch and promoting the human animal bond. http://www.naturesedgetherapycenter.org.
