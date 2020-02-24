“Tell me and I forget. Teach me and I remember. Involve me and I learn.” Although that statement was crafted by Ben Franklin back in the 18th century, those simple words still ring true in today’s culture.
High school students across the state are encouraged year after year to get involved in clubs, teams and student organizations yet it has been a growing trend for students to focus only on one sport or club if they get involved at all. Student participation has gone down in many sports and clubs, but one organization has been reversing that trend.
In 2019, the National FFA Organization grew to over 700,000 members nationwide for the first time in their 92-year history. Wisconsin FFA has experienced similar growth with record attendance at nearly every FFA event this school year and the 2019-20 membership numbers are looking strong. And with a suffering agricultural economy and a decreasing number of students growing up on farms, the FFA’s success may be puzzling to some. However, growing FFA membership has not been a fluke.
The FFA has grown from a group of 33 farm boys in 1928 to an organization that prepares students for successful careers in or out of agriculture. Many of today’s FFA members have never milked a cow yet they found a different passion in agriculture such as agricultural research, agricultural marketing, or even engineering. The vast opportunities that the FFA provides have allowed the organization to stay relevant and exciting for today’s students!
This week, February 22-29, is National FFA Week and FFA Chapters across the country will be holding events to showcase the FFA’s opportunities. The contests, conferences, and events that the FFA holds each year are what recruits many members to get involved. But what keeps FFA members coming back is a trait I like to call “Accidental Growth.” FFA members initially think they are just meeting new friends, judging cattle, or doing a science experiment. But it is a couple years later when students realize that they no longer fear public speaking or are confident entering a job interview that the true value of the organization shines through. “Telling” statistics will accomplish nothing. And “teaching” about what the FFA has to offer only leaves others informed. But if more and more students get “involved” in FFA each year, there is no telling what we can learn and accomplish together.
