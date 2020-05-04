For 69 years, Americans have paused on the first Thursday in May to join in prayer for America. Prayer needs this year seem to supersede years past and with the help of technology opportunities to join together in prayer abound.
All are invited to participate in the 69th annual observance of the National Day of Prayer in a new way. Social distancing cannot stop prayers of the faithful from reaching heaven.
The traditional Barron County event that usually takes place at the Government Center will instead be conducted at noon via Zoom and accessed from the privacy of homes. It will last 40 minutes.
To participate, send an email by Wednesday, May 6, at 4 p.m. to winterlandkr@gmail.com. A response will be sent on the Zoom email and directions to join the online event.
This year’s theme, Pray God’s Glory Across the Earth, is based on Habakkuk 2:14. Believers are given hope through the promise “For the Earth will be filled with the knowledge of the glory of the Lord as the waters cover the sea.”
A dozen Christians from across Barron County’s 890 square miles will offer prayer on behalf of government leaders, military, families and more .
A joint time of prayer is also planned by the Rice lake churches, which will be aired Thursday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on cable TV—Channel 992 for Charter and Channel 993 for Mosaic customers. It may also be found on church Facebook pages.
A nationally televised prayer service can be found at 7 p.m. at Daystar, God TV, Facebook Live or at nationaldayofprayer.org.
A statewide prayer event, hosted by NDP state coordinator Jolene Helbig, will be posted the week of May 7. A drive-by prayer guide is available on that Facebook site.
Any questions can be referred to Helbig at 715-419-1362, Karyn Schauf at 715-790-7203 or Krista Rodriguez at 715-419-4277.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.