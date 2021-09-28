National 4-H Week aims to spark youth to join

Local 4-Hers, families, volunteers and alumni will celebrate National 4-H Week from Oct. 3-9. Find your Spark is the campaign created by the National 4-H Council to celebrate youth and create excitement for 4-H.
Barron County 4-H Program Educator Sara Waldron said 4-H will observe National 4-H Week this year by encouraging youth and volunteers to share their sparks and by highlighting some of the ways 4-H brings excitement to the county.
She said the 4-H clubs, independent project work, and club, county and state projects help youth find their spark by giving them the chance to explore projects, interests, opportunities and more. Sparks allow individuals to express their personality and contribute to the world. Sparks can be something they are good at (sewing, art, archery, building), something they care about (animals, water quality, the environment), or a quality (helping others).
In Barron County, more than 400 4-H youth and 150 youth and adult volunteers from the community are involved in 4‑H. Barron County 4-H youth are engaged in many different projects or programs, and with nearly 100 projects to choose from, there is something for everyone to explore and find their sparks. Youth can explore areas in animal sciences, community, home environment, foods and nutrition, plant sciences and more.
Waldron said, “In Barron County 4-H, we hope to provide opportunities and experiences that allow youth to find their individual sparks no matter their interests. We offer Project Discovery Days where youth can create fair ready projects in woodworking, art and mechanical experiences. We offer in-person activities and virtual opportunities and have organized groups in shooting sports, horse, dairy, livestock and dogs. We provide access to resources and no matter what areas youth want to explore, we do everything we can to connect them to volunteers and resources to help them. While the Barron County Fair continues to be the highlight for many of our youth, we really do have something for everyone.”
Youth are also able to experience leadership opportunities through statewide programs, camps and travel experiences.
Learn more about Barron County 4-H by visiting barron.extension.wisc.edu, emailing 4h@co.barron.wi.us, or calling the Extension Office at 715-537-6250. 4-H is open to youth in grades 5K through one-year post high school. Enrollment is open year-round but the sooner someone enrolls, the sooner they can find a new spark.
