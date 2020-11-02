NAMI of Barron reaches out

The National Alliance for Mental Illness-Barron County Chapter is expanding its effort to reach out to all of those seeking support and education. Caitlin Mitchell notes, "It is more important than ever to address mental health issues due to the anxiety, many changes and isolation involving the pandemic."

Its logo states: "NAMI of Barron County now serving Burnett, Polk, Sawyer, Washburn, Barron and Rusk counties."

See namibarroncounty.com or visit its Facebook page for more information or its free help line. Or call its help line at 800-950-6264.

