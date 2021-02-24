11252020_tct_bw_RuralPhotos_1
Barron County Farm Bureau and Barron County Rural Mutual Insurance Co. agents ask people to recognize and thank farmers who put food on the kitchen table as a way to celebrate National Ag Day on March 23

The theme for this year’s National Ag Day is “Food Brings Everyone to the Table.” To help celebrate, people are asked to nominate their favorite Barron County farmer, who will then be placed into a drawing to receive a gift certificate to enjoy dinner out at one of the county's dining establishments. Multiple certificates will be awarded. 

Nominations must include the nominator’s name, the farmer nominee and their address, their type of farming and why this person should receive a “Thank You, Farmer” gift certificate.

Send nominations to kschauf@gmail.com, or Barron Co. Farm Bureau ℅ Karyn Schauf, 1659 10 1/2 St., Barron, WI 54812 or visit wfbf.com/about/counties/barron

The deadline is Monday, and certificates will be awarded during National Ag Week.

