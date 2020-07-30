Mythical Scavenger Hunt starts at Shell Lake
shania schaefer

The Shell Lake Public Library presents a Mythical Scavenger Hunt, starting Friday, July 31, at 10 a.m. and ending Friday, Aug. 7, at 5 p.m.

Families are encouraged to grab clues and a map by the front door of the library and set off on a mythical adventure through Shell Lake.Follow the clues to find the missing fairy tale characters. Bring completed sheets back to the library during business hours, Monday-Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

