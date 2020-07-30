Mythical Scavenger Hunt starts at Shell Lake

The Shell Lake Public Library presents a Mythical Scavenger Hunt, starting Friday, July 31, at 10 a.m. and ending Friday, Aug. 7, at 5 p.m.
Families are encouraged to grab clues and a map by the front door of the library and set off on a mythical adventure through Shell Lake.Follow the clues to find the missing fairy tale characters. Bring completed sheets back to the library during business hours, Monday-Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.