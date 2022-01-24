Three different musical ensembles will gather and rehearse during the spring semester at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire — Barron County in Rice Lake giving adult, college-level and advanced high school instrumentalists and vocalists the opportunity to develop and share their talents.
The Communiversity Symphonic Band will hold its first rehearsal of the semester on Jan. 31. Instrumentalists from the community and university will rehearse on Mondays from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. in preparation for their spring concert scheduled for April 19. The band is under the direction of Mike Joosten who has been directing the Communiversity Symphonic Band since 2001.
Area vocalists are invited to join the Red Cedar Choir, which will begin rehearsals on Feb. 3. The choir will rehearse Thursdays from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. in preparation for their spring concert on April 25.
The Red Cedar Choir is a partnership with the UWEC-BC Music Department and vocalists from throughout the region. An audition may be required for new members. Beth Joosten has directed the Red Cedar Choir since 2012. Band and choir members under the age of 18 must enroll and attend with a parent/guardian, and must show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or provide a negative COVID-19 test each week.
Brass instrumentalists and percussionists are invited to join the Northwinds British Brass Band. Instrumentation includes cornet, French horn, flugel horn, trombone, baritone, euphonium, tuba and percussion. This ensemble will practice on Sundays from 6-8 p.m. beginning on Feb. 20. Director Anastasia Traicoff-Stratioti teaches at Cameron Elementary. Northwinds British Brass Band is only available to musicians ages 18 and older.
All music ensembles will rehearse in the music room of the Fine Arts building at UWEC-BC, 1800 College Dr, Rice Lake. Cost to participate in each ensemble is $30 per semester. Pre-registration is required at ce.uwec.edu.
To ensure the safety of participants and staff, all face-to-face programs offered through UW-Eau Claire and UWEC-Barron County Continuing Education require face masks in adherence with UWEC Campus policy. Questions about music ensemble participation can contact Barb Ritzinger at 715-788-6235.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.