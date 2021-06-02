The 2021 Music in the Park series kicks off Tuesday with a performance by the Rice Lake Municipal Band at the Veterans Memorial Park Band Shell.
The concert, under the direction of Michael Joosten, begins with the “Star-Spangled Banner.” It continues with “Military Escort,” “Songo Di Volare,” “The Greatest Showman” and “You Can’t Stop the Beat!”
After intermission, the concert continues with “How to Train Your Dragon,” selections from “Moana,” “Epic Gaming Themes” and selections from “Sing.”
The free concert series runs each Tuesday through Aug. 10 with a special performance slated for the Fourth of July. The Municipal Band gives each concert through July 6. Songa, a new guest band from Chippewa Falls, performs July 13. Subsequent performances are by the Bethany Brass Quintet, Jazz Alley, Red Cedar Symphony and The Dean’s List.
Performances begin at 7 p.m. and all are held at the Veterans Memorial Park Band Shell, 20 E. Stout St., Rice Lake. Attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chairs.
For more information call the Rice Lake Chamber of Commerce at 715-234-2126 or visit ricelakechamber.org.
