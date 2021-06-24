The Music in the Park concert series continues at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Veterans Memorial City Park’s band shell.
The Rice Lake Municipal Band, under the direction of Michael Joosten, will kick off with “The Star Spangled Banner,” followed by “Military Escort,” “Danny Boy,” “The Greatest Showman” and “You Can’t Stop the Beat!”
After intermission the concert continues with “The Greatest Showman,” selections from “Moana,” “Epic Gaming Themes” and “How to Train Your Dragon.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.