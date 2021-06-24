The Music in the Park concert series continues at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Veterans Memorial City Park’s band shell.

The Rice Lake Municipal Band, under the direction of Michael Joosten, will kick off with “The Star Spangled Banner,” followed by “Military Escort,” “Danny Boy,” “The Greatest Showman” and “You Can’t Stop the Beat!”

After intermission the concert continues with “The Greatest Showman,” selections from “Moana,” “Epic Gaming Themes” and “How to Train Your Dragon.”

