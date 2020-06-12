Music in the Park cancelled for 2020

The Music in the Park board announced this Friday that it has cancelled its 2020 Music in the Park season on Tuesday evenings at the Rice Lake City/Veterans Memorial Park. Spokesman Joe Erickson said the City of Rice Lake's Park and Recreation Department would not allow it until sometime in July, and by that point, most of the season would be over. He said the plan is for Music in the Park to return in 2021.
