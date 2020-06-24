The Barron Chamber of Commerce presents its Music in the Park season at Anderson Park in Barron on the second and fourth Wednesdays, June 24-Aug. 26 at 6 p.m. There will be no concenssions so concertgoers are welcome to bring their own snacks and beverages along with lawn chairs to spread out for safe distancing. The rain site is the Barron Hockey Arena.
The lineup of musicians include the following: Special with The Memories on June 24, Retro Soul Band with Big Mike on July 8, Bluegrass Roe Family Singers on July 22, Hometown hero Chris Kroeze on Aug. 12, and a Family Fun Night Elvis Presley Show with Stee Marcio on Aug. 26.
