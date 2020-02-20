The International Student Life group at UW Eau Claire -Barron County invites the public to a Multicultural New Year’s Celebration on Thursday, Feb. 20, from 3-5 p.m. in the Commons.

It states “Join the One World International Club as we celebrate New Year and Lunar New Year with traditions from other parts of the world including Korea, Brazil, China and Japan. Make a mini lantern for the Lantern Festival, have your name written in Chinese calligraphy, make dumplings and mochi.”

