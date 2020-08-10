Rusk County Sheriff's Department

A motorcyclist has died after a collision with a deer Sunday night, according to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office. The collision occurred on Rangeline Road, south of Conrath, at approximately 9:13 p.m. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family.

Tags

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments