Mosaic Telecom continues fiber deployment for gigabit internet services in Turtle Lake this week as part of a multi-year initiative to expand fiber optic infrastructure throughout the area. This milestone initiative will allow all of Mosaic’s customers in the Turtle Lake area to access existing internet services up to 1 Gig or 1,000 Mbps, according to the company.
Mosaic began its fiber expansion construction in Turtle Lake on April 1 and will be in the area until later this summer. During this fiber installation process, Mosaic will replace its current network of copper cables with a network of fiber optic cables which use light instead of electricity to carry a digital data signal.
To help fund the project, Mosaic applied for the first round of broadband grants appropriated by Gov. Evers in the 2019 – 2021 Wisconsin biennial budget totaling $24 million — the largest in state history.
“Mosaic Telecom appreciates all the hard work and dedication from the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin and the Village,” said Mosaic’s CEO Domenico Fornaro. “Unfortunately, there was not enough money in round one to support the Turtle Lake grant request. However, Mosaic committed to the Village of Turtle Lake leadership, businesses, and residents that we would provide a robust fiber network with up to 1 gig-capable speeds and we plan to keep that promise.”
Mosaic has also expanded into other underserved areas, including neighborhoods in Barron, Dallas, Ridgeland and rural Rice Lake. These combined projects represent a significant capital investment by Mosaic in the much-needed rural broadband expansion effort. Once completed, residents will enjoy:
• Fiber broadband speeds up to 1 Gig, providing for better video streaming television for Netflix™, HBO Go®, Hulu, and other services.
• Best in class upload and download speeds, providing a seamless internet connection experience, especially for all newly connected devices in homes today.
Citizens of Turtle Lake will see Mosaic’s construction team and equipment in the area. Mosaic asks for Turtle Lake residents’ cooperation and patience as construction continues through the summer months. Anyone with questions or requests for service is encouraged to call 715-458-5400 or visit ExperienceMosaic.com for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.