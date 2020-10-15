Mosaic Technologies in partnership with the American Red Cross helped save 78 lives with its blood drive held Thursday, Oct. 8, at the Cameron technology facility. Mosaic's long-time partnership with the American Red Cross has helped collect hundreds of pints of blood over the years.
According to the American Red Cross, one pint of blood can potentially save up to three lives, and the need for blood is great. Every 2 seconds in the U.S., someone needs blood and less than 38% of the population is eligible to give blood or platelets. Twenty-six pints of blood were collected from Mosaic employees and community members last Thursday, making a difference in nearly 80 lives. Mosaic Technologies is grateful to all who made the effort to come out and donate.
"It's no secret that the American Red Cross is as invaluable as ever in our country right now," said Human Resources Director, Tammy Emerson. "Mosaic Technologies is proud to be able to align with the Red Cross to help gather the resources required so they can serve those in need."
The Red Cross provides about 40% of our nation’s blood and blood components, all from generous volunteer donors. But supply can’t always meet demand because only about 3% of age-eligible people donate blood yearly. Each new donor helps us meet patient needs.
- Each year, an estimated 6.8 million people in the U.S. donate blood.
- 13.6 million units of whole blood and red blood cells are collected in the U.S. in a year.
- About 45% of people in the U.S. have Group O (positive or negative) blood; the proportion is higher among Hispanics (57%) and African Americans (51%).
- Type O negative red cells can be given to patients of all blood types. Because only 7% of people in the U.S. are type O negative, it’s always in great demand and often in short supply.
- Type AB positive plasma can be transfused to patients of all blood types. Since only 3% of people in the U.S. have AB positive blood, this plasma is usually in short supply.
- Red blood cells must be used within 42 days (or less).
- Platelets must be used within just 5 days.
Mosaic Technologies will next host a blood drive at its Cameron facility on July 27, 2021.
