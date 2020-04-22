Mosaic Telecom is bringing internet services at 1 gig per second to all rural residents in Dallas and Ridgeland as the telecommunications company continues its multi-year initiative to expand fiber optic infrastructure throughout Barron County, according to a press release from the company.
Construction began in Dallas on April 20 and will continue into summer 2020. Mosaic has contracted Tjader Highstrom to construct its Fiber-to-the-Home network to all rural residents in Dallas and Ridgeland. With 232 miles of main line construction and 930 establishments slated for completion in these two exchanges, Mosaic is committed to strengthening the cooperative with connection to the fastest broadband speeds available.
“Mosaic’s commitment to the cooperative continues with a substantial infrastructure investment to these rural communities in Barron County,” said Mosaic CEO Domenico Fornaro. “Mosaic is working tirelessly to bring high-speed internet to more people as fast as possible, especially during these challenging times.”
The fiber optic deployment will allow new customers in these areas to access internet services at 1 gig per second — the equivalent of 1,000 Mbps, the fastest internet speed available. With more households requiring faster bandwidth, the construction couldn’t come at a more opportune time. Students and those working from home need better access to more symmetrical internet speed now more than ever.
“People are relying on the internet for work, school and connecting to loved ones,” continued Fornaro. “It’s more important than ever that as many people as possible have access to the best connection possible. That’s our biggest motivation right now.”
For more information about all of Mosaic’s Fiber to Home initiatives, visit www.experiencemosaic.com.
