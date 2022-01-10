The Barron County Government Center, 335 E. Monroe Ave., Barron is hosting a two-day American Red Cross blood drive on Jan. 27 and 28 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The drive will take place in the Room 110 Conference Room, and the public is encouraged to participate.

"We have a two-day event with a goal of 88 appointments over the two days, but we have less than half of the appointments filled," said deputy county clerk Jessica Hodek. To make an appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter BCGC to schedule an appointment.

