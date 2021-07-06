Continuing a pattern of young drivers winning their first ever feature races at the Rice Lake Speedway in 2021, another youngster too young to hold a valid Wisconsin driver's license won his first ever Street Stock feature here to top the action during the holiday Firecracker special Saturday night at the Rice Lake Speedway.
In front of a big holiday crowd on hand to enjoy the races and the annual fireworks display, 15-year-old Ty Agen — following the lead set by 12-year-old Caden Blaeser earlier this year — led his feature race from start to finish to earn his first ever feature win here at the Rice Lake Speedway. Another driver also earned a significant achievement when C.J. Wagner won his first ever Midwest Modified feature race. Other winners included Ryan Olson, Nick Traynor and Kevin Adams during the holiday special.
Agen's big win came over a strong field of Street Stocks but he dominated the race, leading from start to finish. While Agen got a great start, showing big speed as he pulled away from the early race pack, a big battle took place for second as Joe Ott fought to hold off Jeff Nowak and Shawn Amundson. While the race remained under the green, Agen continued to stretch his lead, motoring out to nearly a full straightaway lead while the pack battling for second numbered around six.
Finally, Nowak slipped past Ott for second and he took off after the leader while Amundson, Jason Havel and Hunter VanGilder fought hard for position behind the top two. Nowak began to pare into the lead held by Agen but it looked like his margin would hold up as the laps ran down. However, with only three laps to go, a tangle between a couple of cars slowed the action in the race for the first time and set up a pressure packed conclusion.
The single file restart had hardly taken the green before the yellow flew for a second spin and the final three laps had to be started once again. However, Agen proved worthy of this win as on the final green he got a strong restart and put distance between himself and Nowak as the pack raced to the checkered flag. Nowak tried to close up the distance on the final lap but Agen was smooth and fast and the win was his in front of an appreciative crowd. Nowak got another strong finish with his runner-up honors and the three way slug fest for third went to Amundson over Havel and VanGilder.
The Street Stock division continues to be the most hotly contested division at the track as Agen's win marked the seventh different victor in eight nights of racing.
The other most noteworthy achievement of the night was recorded by Wagner when he won his first ever Midwest Modified feature race. Wagner, who has grown up at the track as a driver and has raced Pure Stocks, Street Stocks and Super Stocks in recent years, is now in a Midwest Modified but Saturday was the first time for him to visit victory lane in that division. Early on though, it looked like veteran driver Fran Hanson was also going to visit victory lane here for the first time as he led the first half of the main event. Hanson had started on the pole and got a great early run as he opened up some distance on the field. However, as this race also remained under the green for an extended period of time, gradually a pack of four drivers started to close in on the leader with Wagner leading that group.
On lap nine, Wagner dropped to the inside line and was able to drive past Hanson and take over the lead. However, Hanson would not give up easily and he crossed Wagner over, taking the lead again for one lap before Wagner again took over the top spot. These two were joined by Austin Ellis and Simon Wahlstrom in a four-car battle.
Unfortunately, Hanson's great run ended on lap 13 when he spun and triggered the only yellow of the race. This set up a three-car, three-lap battle for the win. Wagner took the lead while Ellis dove low and tried to slip under him on each corner. As Ellis continued to try that, Wahlstrom complicated the situation by challenging Ellis for second. As Wagner maintained his lead, the other two challengers swapped positions twice in the final two laps and while Wagner fought them both off to earn his significant win, Ellis made a last corner move to ensure second was his over Wahlstrom. Shadow Kitchner ran a strong race also to finish fourth ahead of Josh Wahlstrom.
Except for one small error on a restart, fans were in line to see a third driver get his first ever win at Rice Lake in his division as Tucker Quinn led the first 13 laps of the Super Stock feature race and was doing a great job until a yellow flag proved to be his downfall. Quinn had started in the second row but quickly moved past Josh Saunders and Mike Siewert to take the early lead and once in front, he started to put significant distance on the field. As he continued to lead, again a battle developed for the second spot with Andrew Davis driving a great race as he held off Nick Traynor, Eric Olson and Simon Wahlstrom, again doing double duty.
Davis maintained that second position for a number of laps until first Traynor and then Olson was able to slip past him. The race remained under the green and Quinn continued to lead but Traynor was starting to slice into his margin. If the race had remained under the green, it would have been close as to who the winner would be but with 13 laps complete, Rob Holmstrom Jr. lost the driveshaft in his car and the yellow was required.
And on the green flag, Quinn made his only mistake of the race as he got about one groove too high in turn one and gave Traynor just enough room to slip past him and take over the lead. Once in front, Traynor extended his advantage over the field in the final laps that remained under the green. Quinn got rolling after his error though, and fought off a severe challenge from Olson to finish a strong second with Wahlstrom and Bart Steffen completing the top five. For Traynor, he now leads the division as this win was his third of the season at Rice Lake.
Adams broke the logjam at the top of the winner's board in the Modified class as he recorded his third victory of the season at Rice Lake. He came from the fourth row to take the win and wasted little time as he made a spectacular pass, splitting early leaders Steve Hallquist and Ross Prochnow as the three raced into turn three and he came out of the corner with the lead which he would then expand over the rest of the race.
While Adams moved away from the field, the battle for second became a good one and Devin Fouquette came from the fifth row to slip under Hallquist in the late going to get second place. His run was one of the best of the night as he worked the low line on the track to his advantage. Tony Schill and Prochnow both finished out top five runs.
The Pure Stocks wrapped up the night with a closely contested main event that saw Ryan Olson lead from start to finish to get the win. While he led every lap, he was pressured by a large pack of cars directly behind him that were swapping positions numerous times. A yellow flag at mid race proved significant as second place runner Randy Graham pulled up lame on the green and limped into the infield, which left the battle for that position to Nicholas Hazelton and Travis Hazelton, as the drivers who share a trailer to the track settleed the runner up honors themselves. Right behind them, Max Prusak and Tristan Scheuermann went side by side for position after having started in the fifth and fourth rows respectively.
Olson retained his edge, small at it was and wouldn't allow the battling Hazeltons to close on him as he drove home for his second win of the year after winning his first ever at the track earlier this year. The battle for second was a nail biter with Travis edging out Nicholas by inches. However, Nicholas was judged for having jumped the final restart and was set back two positions for doing so, which meant that the battle behind them, won by inches by Scheuermann, was be for third. Prusak settled for fourth with Nicholas Hazelton behind him.
Next Saturday night will be the night for the Super Stocks to race for extra money. The No Mystery feature race for the Super Stocks will pay the winner $1,000 for their efforts while the other four classes will run a regular program of heats and features. The Super Stock portion of the show will be a draw/redraw event while the other four classes will be on point average as per usual. Race time is 7 p.m. Next week's Super Stock No Mystery event is being presented by DCS Netlink.
On July 17 there will be no racing at the track in deference to the Barron County Fair which will be in full swing at that time and then racers will return on July 24 which will be Hall of Fame night when Rich Bishop, Jason Hensel, Loren Miller and the late Woody Kurtzhals will be added to the Rice Lake Speedway Hall of Fame.
In a scheduling note, the Kid's Night activities, which were rained out on June 26, will be rescheduled for Aug. 14 which will include bike races and the No Mystery $1,000 to win Midwest Modified feature. The rescheduled date for the Street Stock No Mystery race which was also rained out on June 26, will be announced in the coming days. Watch the speedway Facebook page for that announcement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.