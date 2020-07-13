"We were quite pleased," said Em Larson, Indianhead Saddle Club president/treasurer, speaking about Sunday's 61st annual show. "We had a good show." She said because some other saddle club shows were canceled this summer, the local show had more entries than last year, including some from Minnesota. She estimated there were about 70-75 entries, who had plenty of space to social distance. She said they "lucked out" that last week's humidity dropped by the weekend, making it a comfortable day.

