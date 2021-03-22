More people became eligible Monday to receive the COVID-19 vaccination shot, and Barron County Public Health reminds residents that Wisconsin’s mask mandate is still in place.
As of Monday, 11,137 Barron County residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to Public Health. There are 66 active cases, and 76 COVID-related deaths have been recorded in the county.
People eligible for receiving the vaccine expanded to include people 16 years old and older with certain medical conditions associated with an increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19.
In the meantime, Public Health is debunking information that says the mask mandate has ended. It is not set to conclude until April 5.
“There is fake information circulating that says that the mask mandate in Wisconsin ended on March 20. This is not true,” said Laura Sauve, health officer for Barron County. “We encourage everyone to make sure they are getting their information from reliable sources like the Wisconsin Department of Health Services or your local health department.”
The emergency order can be found at evers.wi.gov/Documents/COVID19/EmO01-FebruaryFaceCoverings.pdf.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.