Moose seeks donations for Operation Santa

As the holidays approach, members and friends of the Moose Family Center at 40 E. Newton St., Rice Lake, are again in the planning stages for Operation Santa.
Over the past 50 years hundreds of children and their families have been gifted with a Christmas dinner, gifts and outerwear.
The entire operation depends upon volunteers and benefits families not helped by any other holiday drive.
Each family that qualifies will receive a bag of candy per child, at least three wrapped gifts, some outerwear, grooming supplies and a food gift card for a Christmas dinner.
Volunteers deliver the bags of gifts about a week before Christmas.
Donations may be dropped off at the Moose Family Center any weekday after 3 p.m. Accepted are donations of toys, games, books, puzzles, outerwear, toiletries, diapers and socks but no clothing. All donations are given out; none is carried over to the next year.
Chair Cindy Lammers asks those unable to drop off donations to call her at 715-234-9304 and she will arrange for donations to be picked up. Or call her with any other questions or concerns.
To help financially, checks may be made payable to Moose Family Center/Operation Santa, 40 E. Newton St., Rice Lake, WI 54868.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.