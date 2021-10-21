The Moose Lodge of Rice Lake has announced the beneficiaries of its Friday night fish fry proceeds through the end of the year. Nonprofits to receive funding include the Salvation Army on Oct. 29 and Nov. 5, Kinship Care on Nov. 12 and 19, and Operation Santa on Dec. 10 and 17.
The fish fry is every Friday from 5-8 p.m., open to the public for dine-in or take-out. Reservations are not required but calls in advance are recommended to ensure seating together for groups of eight or more. Call 715-236-2900 for take-out or large group arrangements.
The meal includes one to three pieces of fried or grilled fish, choice of potato, dinner roll and cole slaw or cottage cheese. Other menu items include onion rings, cheese curds, shrimp or chicken tenders and steak for land lubbers. Meal pricing varies depending on selections.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.