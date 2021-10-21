The Moose Lodge of Rice Lake has announced the beneficiaries of its Friday night fish fry proceeds through the end of the year. Nonprofits to receive funding include the  Salvation Army on Oct. 29 and Nov. 5, Kinship Care on Nov. 12 and 19, and Operation Santa on Dec. 10 and 17.

The fish fry is every Friday from 5-8 p.m., open to the public for dine-in or take-out. Reservations are not required but calls in advance are recommended to ensure seating together for groups of eight or more. Call 715-236-2900 for take-out or large group arrangements.

The meal includes one to three pieces of fried or grilled fish, choice of potato, dinner roll and cole slaw or cottage cheese. Other menu items include onion rings, cheese curds, shrimp or chicken tenders and steak for land lubbers. Meal pricing varies depending on selections.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments