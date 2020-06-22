Moon Lake Threshermen cancel 2020 threshing bee

Outdoor demonstrations of rock crushing, as shown, working lumber mill and blacksmith shop, threshing machines at work, live music, tractor parade and more all cancelled for 2020.

On June 19, the Board of Directors of the Moon Lake Threshermen's Association cancelled its 2020 show, normally held in August near Turtle Lake off Hwy. K. The board's statement notes, "This decision is due to restrictions currently in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic. With social distancing, face masks, and the protocols for sanitizing, the show is not possible. The safety and health of our entire community, volunteers, members, exhibitors, and guests is our first priority and always on the top of our minds when making our decisions. We may have some other activities later this fall. We hope to see you in 2021!"

 

