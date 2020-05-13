Montessori program on the move again

The Rice Lake Area School District’s Montessori program is returning to Tainter Elementary after a 2-year trial at Red Cedar School. It will also be limited to Grades 4K-K, called Children’s House, eliminating the E1 section for Grades 1-3.
The decision was made April 27 by the Rice Lake Board of Education with its approval of the staffing report for the 2020-2021 school year.
Instructor Lydia Ekenstedt, who taught the Grades 1-3 section at Red Cedar will teach the 4K-K section at Tainter.
With virtual meetings preventing public appearances, district administrator Randy Drost read a letter from Yuan Liu questioning why the Montessori program, which had been at Tainter, was moved to Red Cedar and now back again to Tainter. She said her son was sad that he didn’t even get to play on the new playset.
In a letter to parents of Montessori students, Drost said his recommendation to return the program to Tainter was threefold:
First and foremost was equity. Drost said, “When we look at equity for elementary students across the district, the elementary students at Red Cedar School in the Montessori program do not have equitable access in many areas, including physical education, music, art, school counseling services, library services, computer labs, playground spaces and more.”
Second is space. He said there is not room for two Montessori classrooms at Tainter.
Thirdly, the district has struggled to find Montessori-certified teachers or those interested in pursuing the certification. Ekenstedt is working on certification through the North American Montessori Center.
