Modified Love Lights program announced

The annual Volunteer Partners Love Lights program is still on for this year, with a few changes due to COVID-19.
This year, the Love Lights order form is posted online at www.lakeviewmedical.com and on its Facebook page. The form will also appear in the Rice Lake Chronotype. Those honored/remembered will receive a Love Lights card with the donor’s name which will also appear in the Love Lights commemorative brochure that will be posted online and in the Rice Lake Chronotype. Request a copy by calling 715-236-6255. Forms must be turned in to: Volunteer Partners Love Lights Chairperson, 1700 W. Stout St., Rice Lake, WI 54868 by Nov. 24 for names to appear on printed materials.
A white light memorializes a deceased loved one, friend or military veteran. A red light honors a relative, friend, veteran or current military personnel, or simply says “Happy Holidays!” A blue light honors or memorializes a child (12 years or younger). A green light remembers a beloved pet.
Cost is a $10 donation per person, per light. All proceeds go toward enhancing the Volunteer Partners’ scholarship program.
The lighting ceremony is Monday, Dec. 7 at 4:30 p.m. In light of COVID-19, please enjoy this year’s tree lighting from the comfort of your warm vehicle either along the service road or in the parking lot on the east side of the hospital.
If you have any questions about Love Lights, contact Tammy at 715-236-6255.
