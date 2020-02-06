The Barron County Model Railroad Club is picking up speed as its 39th annual Model Railroad Show at the Rice Lake Cedar Mall approaches.
Its 39th annual train show is Saturday, Feb. 8, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The show features operating train layouts as well as buyers and sellers of model train merchandise.
Members are happy to talk to the public about all facets of their hobby and the area’s railroad history.
The club was formed in 1980 by a small group of enthusiasts from around the area who ambitiously constructed portable miniature railroad layouts for community train shows.
It was built in sections or modules designed to be quickly assembled and disassembled. When fully displayed, the layout occupies a 12-foot by 46-foot space with a large central open area for controls and operators.
Scenes on the layout depict what would likely be observed if riding a passenger train.
Model Railroad Club members typically set up and display their operating layout at a dozen shows a year in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Sioux Falls, S.D.
Like their terrain, memberships have gone up and down over nearly 4 decades and is currently at about 30.
New members, especially families with children, middle aged and up, are welcome to join.
Find out more at the show or contact Kevian Trandum at 715-268-4898 or ktrandum @gmail.com.
