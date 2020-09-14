Mist doesn't stop Lyndon Ellefson 5K

Runners started off the race wearing gaitors.

About 80 runners and walkers, some virtual, took part in the 22nd annual Lyndon Ellefson 5K run/walk in the mist on the morning of Sept. 12, at Barron. A fundraiser for the Barron Area Community Center, the course went through the Rockman woods, starting and ending on the grounds at Barron High School. Results are posted at thebacc.com. The first three male finishers were Tommy Allen of Lake Elmo, Minn., Andy Kemp of Chetek and Tyler Larson of Cameron. The first three female finishers were Emily Klatt and Fran Peterson of Barron and Jess Graveson of Cameron.

