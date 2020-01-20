Milking the Farm Show for all its worth

 Kari Flom, inpatient dietitian at Marshfield Medical Center-Rice Lake, invited the public to drink a sample of milk and guess if it was 1% or 2%. Her clear cups showed the fat content, from skin, to 1%, 2% and whole milk.

The annual Farm Show was held Jan. 14 and 15 at Cedar Mall in Rice Lake, giving farmers and the general public a chance to meet with vendors, see demonstrations and get the facts on health and safety measures.

