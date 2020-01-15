Milk Pail winter

The Milk Pail is located at the corner of Marshall Street and Wilson Avenue in downtown Rice Lake. 

Though cold and snow are now dominating the forecast, summer will come again and so will the re-opening of The Milk Pail in Rice Lake. 

Life & Stephanie Verlooy are the new owners of the historic Rice Lake ice cream parlor, according to Commercial Real Estate Agent Gordon Hodgett of Hodgett Commercial Group at Real Estate Solutions. 

"The new owners look forward to bringing this community staple back to life as the go-to spot for a scoop of ice cream! In addition to ice cream, the new owners plan to offer a retail selection of local products and a few light menu options. Grand opening information will be announced soon!" according to Hodgett. 

