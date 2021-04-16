Military service set for veteran with no next of kin

Northern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery

All interested in showing last respects to a Korean War veteran who has no next of kin are invited to the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner on Monday, April 19, at 11 a.m., where military funeral honors will be provided for Dona Martin.

Shared by the Barron County Veterans Service Office, the information is intended to inform and provide awareness of a veteran having a service at a Wisconsin State Veterans Cemetery who has no next of kin or other acquaintances attending their committal service.

This message is to inform individuals and organizations who have expressed an interest in being present while the State Cemetery and Military Funeral Honors Program conducts this veteran’s service.

