Military service set for veteran with no next of kin

All interested in showing last respects to a Korean War veteran who has no next of kin are invited to the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner on Monday, April 19, at 11 a.m., where military funeral honors will be provided for Dona Martin.
Shared by the Barron County Veterans Service Office, the information is intended to inform and provide awareness of a veteran having a service at a Wisconsin State Veterans Cemetery who has no next of kin or other acquaintances attending their committal service.
This message is to inform individuals and organizations who have expressed an interest in being present while the State Cemetery and Military Funeral Honors Program conducts this veteran’s service.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.