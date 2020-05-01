Mikana's Biggest Little Parade is off, fireworks show still on

The Mikana Parade Committee announced this week that in keeping in mind the health and safety of community members, it has cancelled its Biggest Little Parade on July 4 as well as the 5K, raffle and other youth activities normally occurring on parade day. However it will still be hosting its fireworks display at dusk, and invite the public to view the show to celebrate the nation's independence and road to recovery.
