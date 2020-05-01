Mikana's Biggest Little Parade is off, fireworks show still on

Memories of the 2019 Biggest Little Parade will have to do with the cancelling of the 2020 parade.

The Mikana Parade Committee announced this week that in keeping in mind the health and safety of community members, it has cancelled its Biggest Little Parade on July 4 as well as the 5K, raffle and other youth activities normally occurring on parade day. However it will still be hosting its fireworks display at dusk, and invite the public to view the show to celebrate the nation's independence and road to recovery.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments