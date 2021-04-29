West Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission is administering a $510,000 Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus award from the state Department of Administration to establish a Microenterprise Grant Program for west central Wisconsin.
The Program will provide up to $5,000 in grant funding to eligible small businesses located in Barron, Chippewa, Clark, Dunn, Eau Claire (excluding the city of Eau Claire), Polk and St. Croix counties to cover working capital needs resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
To be eligible a business must be located in one of the aforementioned counties; employ five or fewer employees; have been established prior to Feb. 5, 2020; be current on income and property taxes; and be owned by a person(s) of qualifying income, as specified in the application materials.
Governmental units or businesses primarily engaged with crop production, animal production or aquaculture, lessors of real estate, and nonprofit organizations are not eligible for this grant opportunity.
The Microenterprise Grant application acceptance period is scheduled for June 1-15. Eligible, interested businesses should visit wcwrpc.org to download the program details, eligibility criteria and application.
