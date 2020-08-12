Methodists will pay for Paste, Paper, Pencils

 The Missions Committee of the First United Methodist Church of Rice Lake  will sponsor the Paste, Paper, Pencils Project again this year. It is their hope that this will assist families in making their back-to-school purchases.

Applicants must be students in the Rice Lake Area School District. Vouchers will be provided to students from preschool through senior year. Written requests can be sent to: Paste, Paper, Pencils Project, First United Methodist Church, 1221 Wesley Drive, Rice Lake.

Requests should include name, address and phone number of parents and the name and ages of students with the school they will attend. Include a brief explanation why this program would be helpful. Deadline  for applications is Sept. 20. Requests will be answered weekly.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments