First United Methodist Church of Rice Lake and Canton United Methodist Church will reopen their doors for weekly worship services on Sunday, June 22. Canton’s service is at 9 a.m., and Rice Lake’s service is at 10:30 a.m. "We will be following guidelines provided to us by the WI Council of Churches and the WI CDC," its news release states. "This will include social distancing and the need to wear a mask. If you do not have your own mask, we will have disposable ones available. We will be spreading out the chairs in the sanctuary and following “last in first out” ushered seating. We will enter through the main door but exit through the Sunday School door and have hand sanitizer stations set in high-touch areas. Unfortunately, there will not be coffee time before or after service and we are unable to sing during service but music will be played with the words on the screens for everyone to follow along. "We look forward to seeing everyone but for those not ready to journey out yet we will be continuing the Facebook Live service at 10:30 a.m. or go to our website www.ricelakeumc.org and hit the button to listen in. You can also listen to over the phone by calling free 1-515-739-9163."
The church office reopened June 15 with regular hours of Monday-Thursday, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Or the staff can be reached by email at office@ricelakeumc.org or call the office at 715-234-3919.
