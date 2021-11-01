The Rice Lake Area Men's Club has canceled its 2021 Wine and Beer Festival as it did in 2020 in respect to the well-being of its guests, supplies, members and host site guidelines.

Prior to last year, the event had run for 35 consecutive years and generated thousands of dollars to support youth activities and community needs.

Despite no event, the club is asking for support to continue serving the local youth and community. To donate, send checks to: Rice Lake Area Men's Club, P.O. Box 631, Rice Lake, WI 54868. Or give online at rlamc.org and click on the donate button for PayPal.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments