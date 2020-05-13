The Rice Lake Men's Club will not host its kids fishing derby this year. Instead, it is hosting a Brighten the Community art contest with cash prizes for students in Grades K-4. Friday, May 22 is the deadline for submissions. See contest rules for further details. The Men's Club notes, "The goal of the contest is to bring joy and cheer to both students and the community."
