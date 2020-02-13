Rice Lake Warrior hockey

Rice Lake's Mason Ewert, left, and Tristan Scheurer poke at the glove of Menomonie goalie Thomas Isenberger in the Menomonie crease Thursday night at the Rice Lake Hockey Arena. Isenberger made 57 saves in his team's 3-2 overtime win over the Rice Lake Warriors.

 Dave Greschner/Rice Lake Chronotype

Menomonie's Grant Imsande scored with only 1:41 remaining in overtime as the Mustangs upset Rice Lake 3-2 in Big Rivers Conference hockey Thursday at the Rice Lake Hockey Arena.

It was the regular season finale for both teams, and the only conference win for Menomonie, 1-11 in the Big Rivers and 6-17 overall. Rice Lake falls to 3-9 in the conference and 8-13-1 overall.

Menomonie sophomore goalie Thomas Isenberger made 57 saves in a big performance against the Warriors. Rice Lake goalie Griffin Van Gilder had 37 saves.

Menomonie scored goals in the second period by Sedric Yukel and in the third by Clasen Cook in taking a 2-0 lead. The Warriors tied the game in the third period on goals by Cole Fenske and Riley Strohm, the second goal coming with only 20 seconds remaining in regulation to send the game into overtime.

Next action for Rice Lake will be a Division 2 playoff opener when the Warriors host New Richmond (9-14) on Friday, Feb. 21, at 7 p.m.

