Music, both peppy and solemn, filled the air Monday as area communities observed Memorial Day.
At Barron's Wayside Cemetery, both high school choir and band member performed selections as well as the longtime group of musicians known as Chuck Kirkwood and Friends who included Kirkwood on trumpet, Ed Thompson on tuba and Lenore Berg on piano along with Hank Vogel on harmonica and Norm Yamada as sound man.
At Cameron's Sportsman's Park, the Cameron High School band played two selections in between prayers, a message and wreath, flag and rifle presentations. Two student musicians performed echo Taps.
