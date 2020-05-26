A Memorial Day observance started at 11 a.m. at Shadyside Park in the Village of Almena just as the rain began. About 20 people gathered in the park pavilion for the event. Led by VFW Post 8512 and its Auxiliary, the  event included a 21-gun salute and the laying of wreaths in memory of the fallen. It ended with Taps played by Rachel Henningsen. Auxiliary members sold handmade masks for $5 each.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments