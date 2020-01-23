Rice Lake hung tough well into the second period but couldn't get the puck past Eau Claire Memorial's Joe Berg in a 5-0 loss to the Old Abes in Big Rivers hockey Thursday night in Rice Lake.
Berg made 24 saves while his team kept up a relentless attack that produced one goal in the first period and two goals in both the second and third periods. Rice Lake goalie Griffin Van Gilder also had 24 saves before giving way to Ian Krance for the game's final 9 minutes.
Memorial, the state's 12th-ranked team, improved to 6-1-1 in the Big Rivers, just behind leader Hudson. The Old Abes are 9-6-1 overall.
Rice Lake drops to 1-6 in the Big Rivers and is 5-10-1 overall. The Warriors return to conference action Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Chippewa Falls.
See the Rice Lake Chronotype on Wednesday, Jan. 29, for complete coverage of Rice Lake's games vs. Memorial and Chippewa Falls, including photos.
