Squeamish about bugs, worms, fungi and bacteria? These and other misunderstood critters play essential roles in ecosystems and gardens. They also have surprising adaptations and sometimes are even beautiful.
Naturalist Emily Stone, education director for the Cable Natural History Museum in Cable, will present "The Unsung Heroes of Nature" on Thursday at UW-Eau Claire — Barron County in Rice Lake. An advocate for the underdogs, she will discuss positive contributions of bugs, worms, fungi and bacteria in the web of life. Her presentation is from 12:30-1:30 p.m. in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall (Room 234, Ritzinger Hall) on the Rice Lake campus.
“One reason I love studying the little things — the unsung heroes — is that complete stories can play out in a tiny patch of the forest,” Stone said. “Birth, death, conflict and cooperation happen down to the microscopic scale. But the impacts don’t stay small. When invertebrates, fungi and bacteria go about their business, they keep the ecosystem healthy for all of us.”
Stone writes a “Natural Connections” column for more than 15 local newspapers. She has compiled the best of those articles into two books, the second of which, “Natural Connections 2: Dreaming of an Elfin Skimmer,” won second place in the Outdoor Writers Association of America 2020 Excellence in Craft Contest.
After earning a bachelor’s degree in outdoor education-natural history from Northland College in Ashland, Stone held naturalist positions in several national parks across the U.S. and completed a field naturalist master’s degree at the University of Vermont.
The Thursdays at the U weekly series is free and open to the public thanks to support from the UW-Eau Claire — Barron County Foundation. Note: At all UW-Eau Claire campuses, everyone, including presenters, are required to wear a mask indoors.
For more information about the series, contact Linda Tollefsrud, professor emeritus of psychology, UW Colleges, at tollefla@uwec.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.