Meet the candidates for Barron County's Fairest

Meet the two candidates vying for the 2021Barron County Fairest of the Fair title. They are Amanda Librande of Comstock, at left; and Hannah Lemler of New Auburn at right. At center is 2019 Fairest of the Fair Casi Stager.

 Photo by Ruth Erickson

Two candidates are vying for the 2021 Barron County Fairest of the Fair title. They are Amanda Librande of Comstock and Hannah Lemler of New Auburn. Librande is the daughter of Chuck Librande and Rita Gronski. Lemler is the daughter of Ryan and Kaylee Lemler.

They each have radio spots airing to promote the upcoming fair and took part in interviews and a luncheon last Friday. The 2019 Fairest Casi Stager, who had a two-year reign, will crown her successor at a Fairest of the Fair program Friday at 6:30 p.m. on the Tim Heffernan Memorial Stage just west of the Expo Building.

