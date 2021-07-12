Meet the candidates for Barron County's Fairest

Two candidates are vying for the 2021 Barron County Fairest of the Fair title. They are Amanda Librande of Comstock and Hannah Lemler of New Auburn. Librande is the daughter of Chuck Librande and Rita Gronski. Lemler is the daughter of Ryan and Kaylee Lemler.
They each have radio spots airing to promote the upcoming fair and took part in interviews and a luncheon last Friday. The 2019 Fairest Casi Stager, who had a two-year reign, will crown her successor at a Fairest of the Fair program Friday at 6:30 p.m. on the Tim Heffernan Memorial Stage just west of the Expo Building.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.