Barron County Meals On Wheels is participating in the Subaru Share the Love event for the third consecutive year. The popular year-end sales and giving event raises awareness and helps meet local needs.Through Jan. 3, Subaru of America will donate $250 for very new vehicle purchased or leased to the customer's choice of participating charities.
"This will be the third year we are participation in this national event and have found our Meals on Wheels program does benefit," said Darby Smith, Nutrition and Transportation manager. "The last two years we have received a total of $4,861 as part of the revenue share. They money received is put right back into the program to help cover expenses in food, gas and supplies. As expenses continue to increase, participating in events like this one is needed now more than ever."
State participants in the promotion will receive a share from Subaru of Wisconsin. The Barron County Meals on Wheels program partners with the closest Subaru retailer, which is Chilson Automotive of Eau Claire.
For more information, see mealsonwheelsamerica.org/sharethelove.
Over the last 13 years, Subaru of America and its participating retailers have donated more than $200 million to its charity partners.
