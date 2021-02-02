Mayo Clinic Health System

EAU CLAIRE ― Mayo Clinic Health System in Northwest Wisconsin will allow one visitor per patient, beginning Wednesday at 8 a.m. This includes hospitals and emergency departments in Barron, Bloomer, Eau Claire, Menomonie and Osseo, as well as all Mayo Clinic Health System clinics in the region. This replaces the no-visitor policy implemented in October 2020.

Visitors are required to be masked, screened at the door and follow safety guidelines. Visitors should bring their own mask to wear while in a Mayo facility. If visitors do not have a mask, Mayo Clinic Health System will provide one.

Visiting hours for the hospitals will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Outpatient visiting hours are for the duration of the appointment.

Not permitted for visitation will be those who:

· Are under 13.

· Have tested positively for COVID-19 and are under home isolation, per public health orders.

· Have a pending COVID-19 test.

· Are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

Visitors will not be permitted for patients with a test that is positive for COVID-19 or a pending COVID-19 test. Exceptions to visitor restrictions may be granted for patients receiving end-of-life care, pediatric patients and elderly patients who require assistance. A list of exceptions is on the Mayo Clinic Health System website.

This policy will remain in place until further notice. Mayo Clinic Health System will continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic in the region and adjust policies as needed to provide a safe environment for patients, visitors and staff.

At Mayo Clinic Health System, the needs of the patient come first. Mayo is committed to meeting patient needs throughout the pandemic and beyond.

