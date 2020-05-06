In March, Mayo Clinic Health System locations in Eau Claire and La Crosse deferred all elective care in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. At that time, initial modeling projected a surge that would exceed capacity for hospital and intensive care unit (ICU) beds and ventilators. Mayo Clinic also had a limited amount of personal protective equipment (PPE) and testing capabilities.
“We know many of our patients whose visits were deferred need our care now,” says Richard Helmers, M.D., regional vice president, Northwest Wisconsin Region, Mayo Clinic Health System.
The projected COVID-19 peak for Mayo Clinic’s sites has now lessened, and the plateau is extended — making hospital and ICU bed capacity no longer an issue at Mayo Clinic Health System. "We have developed and increased COVID-19 testing capabilities, closely tracked and managed PPE supplies and have developed protocols that support appropriate conservation," says Paul Mueller, M.D., regional vice president, Southwest Wisconsin Region. "Mayo Clinic has implemented numerous safety measures, including robust patient screening, universal masking, and enhanced cleaning of patient care, staff and waiting spaces."
Upon careful review of patient needs and our practice, and in alignment with the executive orders from Governor Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse and Eau Claire will resume elective visits, procedures and surgeries beginning today, May 1. "We have the necessary measures in place to protect the safety of our patients and staff as we welcome more patients back on-site, and we will be ready to pivot and adapt to community needs or surges if they occur," says Jason Craig, regional chair of administration, Northwest Wisconsin Region.
"Surgical teams at Mayo Clinic Health System in Wisconsin have safely increased semi-urgent, urgent and emergent surgeries to meet patients’ needs," says Mark Sawyer, M.D., chair of surgery, Southwest Wisconsin Region. “We’re confident in our ability to expand care to patients who have had their surgeries delayed because of COVID while remaining capable of rapidly shifting our practice to address a more aggressive COVID environment should circumstances change."
Enhanced screening processes are in place for all patients based on anticipated services to be provided for surgery, procedures, therapies, outpatient visits and hospitalizations.
