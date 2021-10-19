ROCHESTER, Minn. ― The inaugural Mayo Clinic Conference on Brain Health and Dementia will be held virtually on Oct. 29 from 9:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. with an optional workshop to follow. The event is a collaboration among Mayo Clinic, AARP and the Alzheimer's Association.
This conference, which was formerly known as Meeting of the Minds, will recognize all that people who live with dementia and their families have experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Even though we aren't gathering in person during the pandemic, this event will be an opportunity to learn, gain a renewed sense of hope and remind this community that we are all in this together," said Angela Lunde of the Alzheimer's Disease Research Center at Mayo Clinic. Lunde is the conference's co-director.
Program highlights include:
- Featured speaker Jason Karlawish, M.D., author of the newly released book, "The Problem of Alzheimer's: How Science, Culture and Politics Turned a Rare Disease Into a Crisis and What We Can Do About It."
- Hopefest, a celebration of new and promising programs to improve well-being for those living with dementia and their care partners.
- Experts from Mayo Clinic, the University of Minnesota, AARP and the Alzheimer's Association discussing the latest research on brain health and dementia, and answering questions.
"This conference will bring together cutting-edge science with practical considerations for people experiencing cognitive issues and their families," said Ronald Petersen, M.D., Ph.D., director of the Alzheimer's Disease Research Center at Mayo Clinic.
The virtual conference is free for general registration. Those who are encouraged to attend are people with dementia, their care partners and family members, health care providers and other professionals who serve older adults, and anyone interested in supporting friends and neighbors who may be experiencing memory loss, Alzheimer's disease or related dementia. Continuing education credit is available.
For information on registration, visit the conference website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.