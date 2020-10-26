Max's Family Kitchen and Bar opens

Ribbon-cutting marked the opening of Max's in the former Perkins building on the north side of Rice Lake.

The Rice Lake Chamber Ambassadors held a ribbon-cutting Monday morning to mark the official opening of Max's Family Kitchen and Bar in the former Perkins Restaurant on the north side of Rice Lake. See more about it in this week's Chronotype.

